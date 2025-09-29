Trio of Baton Rouge men arrested after allegedly drag racing near Mall of Louisiana

Photos (L to R): Kenneth Labonte, Javeon Williams and Patrick Lundy

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested for drag racing in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

Kenneth Labonte, Patrick Lundy and Javeon Williams, 18, were arrested for drag racing on Sunday, along with several other charges. Labonte and Lundy, both 19, were also arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, Baton Rouge Police records say.

According to police, Labonte was doing stunts along North Mall Drive when officers tried to stop him, causing several other vehicles, including a car driven by Lundy, to drive away. While driving away, Labonte ran several red lights, ran off the road, travelled in the wrong direction and hit two other vehicles.

Lundy was stopped by road spikes deployed by police. Williams was a passenger in one of the drag racing cars and police later found weapons in that vehicle.

According to data from the LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, 161 pedestrians were killed in Louisiana crashes in 2024 alone.

The trio's arrest comes after a previous chase that ended in a violent crash in June.