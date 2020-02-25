Trio of baboons escape research facility, scamper through Sydney streets

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - It's not every day that the average city-dweller crosses paths with a trio of mischievous baboons.

But that's exactly what happened to quite a few residents of Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

According to an Australian news source, New South Wales Police say a group of baboons that were seen scampering around the grounds of the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital around 5:30 p.m.

It was later confirmed that the cunning critters had made their way out of a nearby research facility.

Police tweeted about the incident, assuring the public that all was well, saying, "Police and wildlife handlers now have the situation under control, so please let them do their job and don't be tempted to pry, mates."

This is not a Mandrill! Earlier this afternoon, a troop of baboons escaped from a facility and were going bananas in Camperdown. Police and wildlife handlers now have the situation under control, so please let them do their job and don't be tempted to pry, mates. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) February 25, 2020

While most were amused by the incident, others were shocked, viewing it as proof of the inhumane treatment of animals used for experimental purposes.

Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst said the baboons represented the "hidden faces behind animal experimentation in this country".

"These baboons must be feeling so frightened and so alone – seeing the faces of these victims has left the public shocked and distressed," she said.