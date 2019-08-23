Trio caught riding around with drugs, alcohol in Ascension overnight

Photo: Mike Brown, Jeffery Johnson, Darly Brown

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies arrested three men after drugs and open alcohol containers were found during a traffic stop.

Shortly after midnight, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Mike Brown. His passengers were 40-year-old Jeffery Johnson and 23-year-old Daryl Brown.

While searching the vehicle authorities found a quantity of Ecstasy, four ounces of marijuana, promethazine tables, cyclobenzaprine tablets, a digital scale, and open alcoholic beverage containers.

The driver was charged with a stop sign violation, expired registration, not having insurance, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy.

The other suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson had an additional charge of open alcoholic beverage.