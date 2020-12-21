Trio busted prying open Ascension storage units, sheriff's office says

DUTCHTOWN – Three people were booked into jail on 67 counts of varying charges related to burglaries of a storage unit, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Micah Millien, 29, Dillan Morrissey, 27, and Destiny Grissom, 20, were arrested at the Dutchtown Mini-Storage on Hwy. 621 after deputies responded to a burglary in progress. Investigators said the three were found to be breaking into storage units.

Stolen loot was found in their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

All three were charged with 67 counts of simple burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and illegal carrying of burglary tools.

Deputies said when they responded to the storage facility at midnight, they found the group and multiple storage units pried open.

