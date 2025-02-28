Latest Weather Blog
Trio arrested in drug investigation after neighborhood complains
PONCHATOULA - Three people were arrested for allegedly running a secret dug lab after neighbors complained.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Carderro Frederick, 35, Marvin Wells, 17 and Demarkeal Pines, 24, were all arrested Friday during an investigation into reported drug trafficking activity near South Range and Brickyard Roads.
Deputies said the investigation began in late January and that through neighbor complaints they were able to pinpoint the activity to a home on Jefferson Road where deputies noted a "high volume of visitors."
Detectives performed a search at the home on Tuesday. Pines was arrested inside the home, but Frederick and Wells ran, throwing packages of suspected drugs along the way. The pair was located and also arrested.
A search of the home yielded fentanyl pills, meth, marijuana, crack cocaine, a cocaine-water solution and other drug paraphernalia.
The trio was arrested for a slew of drug charges as well as the operation of a clandestine laboratory.
