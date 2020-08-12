Trini Lopez, singer and actor in The Dirty Dozen, dies of COVID-19 at 83

Trini Lopez, the pop singer and guitarist who also acted in Robert Aldrich’s “The Dirty Dozen,” died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19.

Variety reported the news, saying he was a longtime resident of the desert enclave. Filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes had recently completed a documentary about his life, which was featured in the magazine.

Born Trinidad Lopez III in Dallas, Texas, his parents were both from Mexico. Lopez started playing in bands at 15 and in 1958, his group the Big Beats signed with Columbia Records after recording with Buddy Holly producer Norman Petty.

Lopez starred in the 1967 fictional World War II film “The Dirty Dozen” alongside Charles Bronson, Ernest Borgnine, John Cassavetes, Lee Marvin, Donald Sutherland and Telly Savalas, but was more recognizable than many of them at the time because of his successful musical career.

He was awarded a star on Palm Springs’ Walk of Stars in 1993 and on Las Vegas’ Walk of Stars in 2008.

Lopez was 83 years old.