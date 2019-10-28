55°
Trick or Treat times for Thursday, Oct. 31

Monday, October 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Trick or Treat times have been announced for Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. 

Listed below are Trick or Treat times for Thursday, October 31 and please keep in mind that times may be subject to change:

Ascension Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish

5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Livingston Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pointe Coupee Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in rural areas

Iberville Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

 

