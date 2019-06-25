74°
Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th death anniversary

Tuesday, June 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Jackson's estate is calling him a "gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian" as fans are gathering to celebrate his memory on the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop's death.

The estate issued a statement to The Associated Press honoring Jackson on Tuesday's anniversary, saying that the singer is more important and influential than ever. Fans plan to gather at his former home, at his grave and at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark the moment when he died from a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol on the afternoon of June 25, 2009.

One group plans to rally in Hollywood to declare Jackson's innocence of child molestation allegations that emerged earlier this year through the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

