Trial to begin in 9-year-old's killing that shocked Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Two of three men accused of taking part in the killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy to get back at his father, who prosecutors say was in a rival gang, are due to stand trial.

Jury selection begins Friday in the murder trial of Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan, who are charged with killing young Tyshawn Lee in November of 2015 after luring him into an alley by promising to get him a juice box.

Boone-Doty, the alleged shooter who will represent himself, and Morgan will be tried together but before separate juries, each of which will only consider the evidence as it pertains to one of the defendants. The third man accused in the attack, the alleged getaway driver Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors allege that the three killed the boy to avenge an attack they blamed on Tyshawn's father gang in which Morgan's adult brother was killed and his mother was wounded.