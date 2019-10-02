Latest Weather Blog
Trial to begin for physician tied to guitarist's overdose
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Jurors will begin hearing arguments Friday against an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed the guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down in 2016.
Dr. Richard Snellgrove is accused of unlawful distribution of drugs and health care fraud in a case tied to the overdose death of Matthew Roberts. An indictment alleges Snellgrove kept prescribing fentanyl and other drugs even though Snellgrove knew Roberts had been to rehab and was addicted.
The 38-year-old Roberts was found dead in a hotel near Milwaukee before a scheduled charity concert.
Jurors in Mobile are already selected for a federal trial which could last two weeks.
Snellgrove faces up to 240 years in prison and up to $2.8 million in fines if convicted. Roberts' family is suing Snellgrove and others in a civil lawsuit.
