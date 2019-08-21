89°
Latest Weather Blog
Trial set to begin for suspect in 2017 Livingston Parish murder
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A first-degree murder trial is set to begin this week for a man involved in a 2017 killing that lead to the arrests of six people.
Authorities say, Blayson Fife and another suspect planned to break into the victim's home and steal money and guns.
The victim, 61-year-old Rick McBride was shot when he confronted the suspects in the 13000 block of Pine Park Drive on July 22, 2017.
Court officials say Fife's trial is set to start Wednesday morning and span through the remainder of the week.
A first-degree murder conviction in Louisiana carries a life sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Threat made against local hospital prompts lockdown; deputies investigating
-
Louisiana reports its first human cases of West Nile virus for 2019
-
Iberville Parish Council approves new flood protection measure
-
LSU: Officer in plain clothes may have caused intruder scare on campus
-
Frightened skunk with yogurt cup stuck on its head sprays police officer