Trial set for woman charged in students' bus stop deaths

1 hour 37 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 5:07 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WNDU
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for a northern Indiana woman accused of striking and killing three children with a pickup truck as they crossed a highway to board a school bus.
  
Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs tells WSBT-TV the Oct. 5 trial date for Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was set during a closed pretrial hearing.
  
Shepherd has pleaded not guilty to three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when an arm signal device is extended.
  
The October 2018 collision killed 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.
  
Shepherd has told authorities she didn't realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.
