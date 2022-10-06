Trial of man accused of killing Zachary officer begins with testimony from family, law enforcement officers

ZACHARY - The trial for a 2018 killing of a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and Zachary Fire Chief began Wednesday with testimony from his widow and law enforcement officers.

On March 12, 2018, Christopher Lawton was killed when the man wanted by authorities, Albert Franklin, allegedly ran over Lawton with a U-Haul truck and then fled the scene.

Wednesday, Franklin's trial for manslaughter began with testimonies from East Baton Rouge deputies, Zachary police officers, crime scene analysts and Lawton's wife.

The trial will resume Thursday.