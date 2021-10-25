Trial of former St. Tammany Sheriff accused in sex crimes begins Monday

COVINGTON — Monday morning in Covington jury selection will begin in the trial of a former St.Tammany Parish Sheriff indicted on eight counts of sex crimes involving juveniles, WWL-TV reports.

Jack Strain served as sheriff for 20 years before the accusations were leveled against him.

The 58-year-old's fate is now in the hands of a jury tasked with deciding if Strain is guilty of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of sexual battery.

Strain pleaded not guilty to the alleged incidents that occurred as far back as 1975. The most recent allegations are from the early 2000s when Strain was still sheriff.



Strain has been free on bond since his arrest in June 2019 and if convicted may serve a life sentence in prison.

The trial is set to take place at Covington's 22nd Judicial Courthouse under retired Lafourche Parish Judge Bruce Simpson as every other Northshore judge was recused from the case.

It is anticipated that the state trial will last up to two weeks and after this trial, Strain must go to federal court in December for charges related to an alleged kickback scheme at a work release program during his time as sheriff.



Monday's jury selection may take a full day, WWL-TV says.

After jury selection concludes, opening statements will precede a number of testimonies from both sides.