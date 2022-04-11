Trial in LSU basketball star's killing resumes Monday

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of murdering LSU basketball standout Wayde Sims during a fight in 2018 is due back in court Monday for the second week of his ongoing trial.

A jury was seated in Dyteon Simpson's trial last week, and the two sides argued who was the aggressor in the brawl before witnesses began taking the stand.

During those testimonies, it came out that the fistfight—which broke out after a concert on Southern University's campus—likely started over a woman. That woman was present during the fight, and she testified in favor of Sims, who she said was a friend.

The witness went on to say that she and her friends were approached by another group that included Simpson shortly before the fighting began.

Jurors also watched a recording of Simpson's interview with police where he admitted to being present for the brawl and having a gun on him at the time.

Video of the fight, which showed the moment of the shooting, was captured by onlookers and posted on social media the night it happened. That footage will be a key piece of evidence in the case moving forward.

The jury is expected to hear more witness testimony when the trial resumes late Monday morning.