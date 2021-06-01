Trial for third woman tied to disturbing sex crimes postponed in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Late evidence produced before jury selection led to a postponement of the criminal trial of Melanie Curtin.

Curtin faces criminal charges tied to the arrests of former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia.

The judge granted the delay request to allow time to review the evidence that came to light over the weekend from the victim in the case.

The trial has been rescheduled for the end of November this year.

Curtin, who is also a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, is facing charges of rape and video voyeurism

Investigators have said they believe Curtin helped Dennis Perkins film sex crimes, including a video showing the rape of an unconscious victim that went on for nearly half an hour. After Curtin's arrest, she reportedly told authorities she "must have been drugged" by Perkins and that she had "no recollection" of participating in the crimes. But prosecutors argue video evidence showed she was "lucid" and willfully helped film the assault.

Authorities previously said photos and videos showed Curtin and Perkins having sex at public places and businesses. Prosecutors said the images suggested Curtin lied to investigators about the timeline of her affair with Perkins.

Curtin's trial was scheduled to start Tuesday (June 1) but was delayed due to the new evidence "recently discovered," prosecutors said. The Attorney General's office is prosecuting the case and did not elaborate on the new evidence.