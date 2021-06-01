84°
Trial for third woman tied to disturbing sex crimes postponed in Livingston Parish

1 hour 21 minutes ago Tuesday, June 01 2021 Jun 1, 2021 June 01, 2021 10:00 AM June 01, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Late evidence produced before jury selection led to a postponement of the criminal trial of Melanie Curtin.

Curtin faces criminal charges tied to the arrests of former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia.

The judge granted the delay request to allow time to review the evidence that came to light over the weekend from the victim in the case.

The trial has been rescheduled for the end of November this year.

