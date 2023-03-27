Latest Weather Blog
Trial rescheduled for man charged with killing toddler; delay blamed on lack of funding, felons in jury pool
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a man accused of 13 charges ranging for kidnapping to murder after an alleged crime spree in October 2020 has been delayed for two unique reasons, court documents show.
Kendricks Myles is accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old, shooting and injuring two adults, and kidnapping a 9-year-old, all in the span of 24 hours nearly three years ago. His trial was set for Monday but was ultimately delayed due to a lack of funding in the PDO and the inclusion of felons in the jury pool.
"As discussed with this Honorable Court in chambers, the Public Defender's office is having funding issues," the court documents read. "I [Myles' lawyer] have not received approval to pay for three experts/doctors to testify that are crucial for the defense Mr. Myles."
Additionally, the PDO was "unsettled" as to the inclusion of felons within the jury pool.
The trial was ultimately delayed and a new date was not set.
