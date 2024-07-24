Trial date set for woman accused of murdering 4-year-old Loranger girl

JACKSON, Miss. - A woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of a four-year-old girl after the child was abducted from her Tangipahoa Parish home is set to stand trial in 2025.

According to WAPT, Victoria Cox's trial has been set for March 24, 2025. She is charged with capital murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Cox was arrested at the end of a double homicide and kidnapping investigation that started in Loranger. Officials said they found 35-year-old Callie Brunett dead in her Tangipahoa Parish home on June 13 and her two daughters, Erin and Jalie, missing. Deputies said Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox kidnapped the girls and brought them to Jackson where they killed Erin.

Callihan and Cox were arrested in Mississippi. They face charges in both states.