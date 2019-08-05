Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert to star in NY comedy festival

NEW YORK (AP) - Some of comedy's biggest stars - including Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Kevin Smith, Nicole Byer, and Trevor Noah - will headline this year's New York Comedy Festival.

The weeklong festival will also feature Nate Bargatze, Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Norm McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, and Jay Mewes. The festival runs from Nov. 4-10.

Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, says to expect pop-up events, live improv and sketch comedy, panel discussions, screenings, and broadcasts.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at the festival's website.