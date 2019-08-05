86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert to star in NY comedy festival

2 hours 27 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 August 05, 2019 9:24 AM August 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Some of comedy's biggest stars - including Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Kevin Smith, Nicole Byer, and Trevor Noah - will headline this year's New York Comedy Festival.

The weeklong festival will also feature Nate Bargatze, Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Norm McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, and Jay Mewes. The festival runs from Nov. 4-10.

Over 200 comedians, late-night hosts and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows at places like the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, says to expect pop-up events, live improv and sketch comedy, panel discussions, screenings, and broadcasts.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 at the festival's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days