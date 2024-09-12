71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trees fall down, crash into homes in Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 5:47 AM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Damage was reported Wednesday and Thursday in Tangipahoa Parish as Hurricane Francine crossed the region.

