Trespassers stole firewood from private property, set fire to 76 acres of timber
LEBLANC - Two men allegedly crept onto private property to steal firewood before setting 76 acres of timber ablaze.
According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 24-year-old Bradley Ashworth and 47-year-old Lance Templet kept about $1,000 worth of timber from the property on Gitty Up Lane after they trespassed March 11. Before leaving, however, Templet allegedly set a fire that destroyed approximately $6,000 worth of timber.
Ashworth was arrested March 25 and booked into the Allen Parish Jail for theft of timber, criminal trespass and other outstanding warrants.
Templet has not yet been captured. He has a warrant for his arrest on charges of criminal trespass and arson.
