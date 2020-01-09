Trendon Watford game winner leads LSU over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE- Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the way for LSU down the stretch with back-to-back three-point plays to help lift LSU over Arkansas 79-77 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU improves to 10-4 and 2-0 in SEC play, while Arkansas drops to 12-2 and 1-1 in the SEC.

Watford finished with a team high 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior Skylar Mays contributed 19 points and four rebounds. Darrius Days brought down a career high 16 rebounds as LSU outrebounded the Razorbacks 53-24.

Trendon Watford was not losing that game. pic.twitter.com/reOV2Q4DI1 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 9, 2020

Up next for LSU they host Mississippi State on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the PMAC.