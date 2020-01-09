45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trendon Watford game winner leads LSU over Arkansas

45 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 11:37 PM January 08, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the way for LSU down the stretch with back-to-back three-point plays to help lift LSU over Arkansas 79-77 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU improves to 10-4 and 2-0 in SEC play, while Arkansas drops to 12-2 and 1-1 in the SEC.

Watford finished with a team high 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior Skylar Mays contributed 19 points and four rebounds. Darrius Days brought down a career high 16 rebounds as LSU outrebounded the Razorbacks 53-24.

Up next for LSU they host Mississippi State on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the PMAC.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days