Trees down, 10k without power Tuesday as tornado warned-storm moves through Hammond

1 hour 14 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 5:44 PM April 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

HAMMOND - Some 10,000 people were without power and there were immediate reports of trees down as a powerful storm system moved into Tangipahoa from Livingston Parish Tuesday evening.

As of 5:30, most power customers near downtown Hammond and parts southwest and northwest of the city were without power.

Police reported trees were down in the area.

Between 5 and 6 Tuesday evening, the area was under a tornado warning as a storm system moved from the west.

Around 5:30, the I-55 traffic camera at the US 190 exit was seen shaking before the video feed froze as power in the area was knocked out.  Click HERE to see the nearly 40 second video clip. 

Damage to building awnings and siding was reported in parts of Hammond along Morrison Blvd. 

