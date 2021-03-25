73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tree topples onto mobile home, killing person inside

1 hour 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 25 2021 Mar 25, 2021 March 25, 2021 6:08 PM March 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro
Photo: MGN

CENTREVILLE, MS. - Strong winds sent a tree crashing down onto a mobile home, causing the death of one person inside the home at the time.

According to the National Weather Service, the incident happened Wednesday, in the wake of a severe weather outbreak across Mississippi. The exact location of the incident is unknown.

Parts of Mississippi remain under a tornado watch.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days