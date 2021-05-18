Tree in roadway on Highland Road, near Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - A fallen tree is blocking a major road on Tuesday morning.

Amid severe weather conditions that led to numerous evacuations and road closures overnight Monday, a tree fell along Highland Road, near Staring Lane and is blocking the roadway.

Authorities are in the midst of responding to the incident and at this time additional details are scant.

