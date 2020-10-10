75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tree falls, traps man in Watson due to Hurricane Delta's strong winds

1 hour 48 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 October 09, 2020 10:50 PM October 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

WATSON - Emergency crews responded to a man who was trapped under a tree on Friday night as Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana.

The tree came crashing down around 6:45 p.m. on Ben Fugler Rd., according to Livingston Parish officials. LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele says it fell on a man in his front yard, trapping him underneath.

The man was transported to a hospital nearby for medical care.

The extent of the man's injuries are unclear at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days