Tree falls, traps man in Watson due to Hurricane Delta's strong winds

WATSON - Emergency crews responded to a man who was trapped under a tree on Friday night as Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana.

The tree came crashing down around 6:45 p.m. on Ben Fugler Rd., according to Livingston Parish officials. LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele says it fell on a man in his front yard, trapping him underneath.

The man was transported to a hospital nearby for medical care.

The extent of the man's injuries are unclear at this time.