Tree falls, traps man in Watson due to Hurricane Delta's strong winds
WATSON - Emergency crews responded to a man who was trapped under a tree on Friday night as Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana.
The tree came crashing down around 6:45 p.m. on Ben Fugler Rd., according to Livingston Parish officials. LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele says it fell on a man in his front yard, trapping him underneath.
The man was transported to a hospital nearby for medical care.
The extent of the man's injuries are unclear at this time.