64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tree falls on apartment homes in Bayou Fountain area

2 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 8:44 AM April 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning's severe string of storms caused a tree to fall on an apartment complex within the 8200 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue.

First responders with the St. George Fire Department responded to the incident before 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the incident did not cause any injuries or electrical issues.

At this time it is unknown if the damage will result in any residents being displaced. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days