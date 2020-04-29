62°
Tree falls on apartment homes in Bayou Fountain area
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning's severe string of storms caused a tree to fall on an apartment complex within the 8200 block of Bayou Fountain Avenue.
First responders with the St. George Fire Department responded to the incident before 8:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the incident did not cause any injuries or electrical issues.
At this time it is unknown if the damage will result in any residents being displaced.
