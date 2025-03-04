74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tree falls, narrowly misses Maringouin home Tuesday

1 hour 23 seconds ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 3:00 PM March 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN - A falling tree narrowly missed a Maringouin home Tuesday, landing some branches on the front porch. 

According to pictures shared with WBRZ, the tree's trunk was split near the base and toppled over toward the home on La. 77 in Maringouin. No injuries have been reported. 

The tree fell during high winds on Mardi Gras day that shortened celebrations across the state. For more information about the weather, click here. 

