Tree falls, narrowly misses Maringouin home Tuesday

MARINGOUIN - A falling tree narrowly missed a Maringouin home Tuesday, landing some branches on the front porch.

According to pictures shared with WBRZ, the tree's trunk was split near the base and toppled over toward the home on La. 77 in Maringouin. No injuries have been reported.

The tree fell during high winds on Mardi Gras day that shortened celebrations across the state. For more information about the weather, click here.