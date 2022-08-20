78°
Tree-cutting crane flips over on top of Shreveport home, crushes roof

5 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 4:08 PM August 20, 2022 in News
Source: KSLA
By: Emily Davison
Photo: KSLA

SHREVEPORT - A crane flipped over while cutting down a tree outside a Shreveport home Saturday morning, landing on top of the residence and crushing its roof.

The Shreveport Fire Department told KSLA they responded to the home on Bruce Avenue in the Broadmoor neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. Crews found a tree service company's crane had overturned and crashed into the house while cutting down a tree outside.

No occupants of the home or crane operators were injured, according to the news outlet.

Some power lines were damaged in the incident, and power company workers were reportedly working to fix the problem as of noon Saturday.

Due to the unstable position of the crane, officials said it will require special heavy machinery operators to remove it from the scene. It's unclear how long that might take.

