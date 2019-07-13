Tree crashes through Central home late Friday night

CENTRAL – No one was injured, luckily, when a large tree crashed through a home ahead of Barry, the storm, Friday.

The tree, which appeared to be somewhat tall in dark pictures shared by first responders, crashed through the roof and smashed into the dining room of a home on Welcome Hites Drive off Blackwater Road sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The damage may likely be the first reports of such ahead of the storm, still hours from landfall when the tree crashed down late Friday.

Winds gusted to about 20 or 21 mph late Friday night around midnight.

The tree fell into the home as Central's mayor appeared on WBRZ's hour-long 10 p.m. news discussing precautions residents there should make ahead of the storm, especially considering a dangerous flood crest of the Comite River.

