Treasury uncovers almost $45M for insurance beneficiaries

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of the Treasury has found nearly $45 million in death benefits that should have been paid to Louisiana residents.



State Treasurer John Kennedy, in a news release Wednesday, said that kind of discovery is why they check insurance company records. The department has been conducting such audits since 2009.



All of the money goes into the department's Unclaimed Property Program, where it remains until it's claimed. Last weekend, he says 900 people found money through the online database.



Residents can search for missing money online via www.LATreasury.com or call the department's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.