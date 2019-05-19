Trayvon Martin's mom announces run for office in Miami

76°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

MIAMI (AP) - A mother who turned to activism after the slaying of her black teen son Trayvon Martin has announced she is running for office in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports Sybrina Fulton will be entering the race to join the 13-member board of Miami-Dade County commissioners.
 
Fulton said in a Saturday statement that she would continue working to end gun violence. She will challenge Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat that is up for grabs in 2020 because of term limits.
 
Trayvon's parents head a foundation and have been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.
 
Trayvon was unarmed when shot dead by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

