Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall set up in capital region through Sunday
BATON ROUGE — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be on display in the capital region through Sunday.
The nationally traveling memorial, The Wall that Heals, is set up outside Life Tabernacle Church alongside Blackwater Road. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 8.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam conflict that spanned from 1964 to 1973.
The memorial is a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial wall in Washington D.C.
There will be a special display at the memorial highlighting Baton Rouge veterans on the wall, as well as an exhibit where visitors can learn more about the war.
The memorial will be open 24 hours a day. The exhibit will close Sunday at 2 p.m.
