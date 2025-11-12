Latest Weather Blog
Trash pick-up on narrow street done after On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - The trash in a new subdivision of Pelican Lakes has been picked up by a different truck after a 2 On Your Side report.
Ana, whose granddaughter moved into a new home, said the trouble started two weeks ago, when they moved in. The trash hasn't been picked up since, even though the can is at the curb.
At the end of Renova Drive, the street is a dead-end T-shape. There isn't a lot of room to turn around. On Tuesday, the trash truck drove down the street, picking up the trash cans on the passenger side of the vehicle. The truck was unable to turn around, so it reversed down Renova Drive and did not pick up the trash on the other side of the street.
On Wednesday, however, Ana said that a different trash truck came to their neighborhood to pick up the garbage. This one was a manual operation, with the crews having to pick up the can to unload it in the truck.
