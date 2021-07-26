Transgender woman paralyzed after being shot by date

HOUSTON - A woman was left paralyzed after being shot in the chest by her date when she told him she was transgender.

KTRK reported that on May 7, Eric Aguillon, 25, and the woman were at her apartment when she told Aguillon she was transgender. The two got into a verbal fight, and then he allegedly shot her in the chest before leaving her apartment.

KTRK said that the woman was paralyzed after being shot. Court documents say she has the function of her upper body but not her legs.

The two met on a dating app called "MeetMe."

Aguillon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was raised to $250,000 Monday.