Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market finding profits in times of peril

Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market is surprisingly doing well during a time where COVID-19 has caused many businesses to close their doors.

"Our over the counter sales are up about 300%" says owner Mike Tramonte.

But the local business isn't immune to everything Corona.

"Catering has taken a hit that I don't know is recoverable."

That hit comes to the tune of almost a quarter of a million dollars.

Still, Tramonte's continues to provide solace to people who are hungry.