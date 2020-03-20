71°
Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market finding profits in times of peril
Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market is surprisingly doing well during a time where COVID-19 has caused many businesses to close their doors.
"Our over the counter sales are up about 300%" says owner Mike Tramonte.
But the local business isn't immune to everything Corona.
"Catering has taken a hit that I don't know is recoverable."
That hit comes to the tune of almost a quarter of a million dollars.
Still, Tramonte's continues to provide solace to people who are hungry.
