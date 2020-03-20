75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market finding profits in times of peril

1 hour 45 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 10:55 PM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market is surprisingly doing well during a time where COVID-19 has caused many businesses to close their doors.

"Our over the counter sales are up about 300%" says owner Mike Tramonte. 

But the local business isn't immune to everything Corona.

"Catering has taken a hit that I don't know is recoverable."

That hit comes to the tune of almost a quarter of a million dollars. 

Still, Tramonte's continues to provide solace to people who are hungry.

