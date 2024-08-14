Road re-opened after train, garbage truck crash at Airline and Choctaw

BATON ROUGE - A train stopped on the tracks at Airline Highway and South Choctaw Drive for an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

The standstill happened around 3 p.m. after reported wreck with a garbage truck and another car.

Baton Rouge Police officers were at the scene directing traffic until the intersection re-opened shortly after 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported. No more information about the wreck was immediately available.