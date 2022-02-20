Train makes emergency stop to avoid hitting children on tracks, rail cars detach

SLIDELL - A train made an emergency stop to narrowly avoid hitting children on the tracks.

The Slidell Police Department reported that the incident happened on Front Street along a Mardi Gras parade route Saturday evening.

Police say two children were on the train tracks, leading to the oncoming locomotive applying its emergency brakes.

Because of the abrupt stop, some of the rail cars detached from the train, according to police.

A repair crew eventually fixed the damaged train so it could continue on its path, officials report.

No injuries were reported after the incident.