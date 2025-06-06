91°
Train hits van just off US 190 in town of Livingston
LIVINGSTON - One person was injured when a train hit a van Friday afternoon just of U.S. 190.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on East Railroad around 4 p.m. The person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
