91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train hits van just off US 190 in town of Livingston

1 hour 57 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 4:29 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

LIVINGSTON - One person was injured when a train hit a van Friday afternoon just of U.S. 190.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on East Railroad around 4 p.m. The person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days