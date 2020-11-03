Train derails along LA 1 in Iberville Parish; area may reopen to traffic by afternoon

IBERVILLE PARISH- Early Tuesday morning, a derailed train in the community of Allemania, just south of Plaquemine, closing LA 1, officials say.

HEADS UP: La 1 is closed in Allemania, just south of Plaquemine, due to a train derailment at Old Evergreen Rd. Traffic is diverted to River Rd. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 3, 2020

The train derailed at the intersection of LA 1 and Old Evergreen Road around 4 a.m. and as of 5 a.m. traffic is being diverted to River Road.

Officials say the train is off of the tracks but not overturned.

This is a not a hazmat situation and as of 6 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

Authorities estimate that LA 1 may be reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.