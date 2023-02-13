Latest Weather Blog
Train derailment in Ohio prompts water utility to take precautions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio.
West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in case there’s a need to switch to an alternate water source. The utility noted that there hasn’t been any change in raw water at its Ohio River intake.
“The health and safety of our customers is a priority, and there are currently no drinking water advisories in place for customers,” the company said in a statement.
About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.
Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes, but have since been allowed to return.
