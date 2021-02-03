Train derailment in East Baton Rouge causes hours-long road closure

BATON ROUGE - A train derailment in the Baton Rouge area resulted in a crash that left one person injured and the closure of a major road on Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning.

The collision, which occurred around 5:43 a.m., unfolded on Thomas Road near Scenic Highway and involved an 18-wheeler and a derailed train.

A representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office explained that the train is blocking Highway 19 (Scotland Avenue) at Thomas Road; one of its cars is derailed and another is halfway derailed.

According to Total Traffic Systems, Thomas Road is closed between Scenic and Plank. Hwy 19 (Scotland Avenue) is passable except where it intersects with Thomas Road.

EBRSO added that the driver of an 18-wheeler that was apparently involved in a collision with the train managed to get out of his vehicle following the crash.

Though injured, the driver was not rushed to a hospital, the official added. This may indicate that the driver's injuries were non-life threatening.

Additional details related to the crash will be provided as authorities and first responders continue to respond to the incident.

