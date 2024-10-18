65°
Latest Weather Blog
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
DONALDSONVILLE - A train is derailed at a major intersection in Donaldsonville Friday morning.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the intersection of LA-70 and LA-3089. Officials continued to say there were no injuries, no road blockages, and no hazardous materials to be concerned about.
It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment. Though the crash happened near the campus of Donaldsonville Primary School, officials told WBRZ there was no immediate danger to the school and that campus would resume normal operations for the day.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Rugby Club
-
A Southern University Human Jukebox Legacy continues with a mother and son...