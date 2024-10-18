15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage

DONALDSONVILLE - A train is derailed at a major intersection in Donaldsonville Friday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the intersection of LA-70 and LA-3089. Officials continued to say there were no injuries, no road blockages, and no hazardous materials to be concerned about.

It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment. Though the crash happened near the campus of Donaldsonville Primary School, officials told WBRZ there was no immediate danger to the school and that campus would resume normal operations for the day.

