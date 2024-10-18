65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage

1 hour 22 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 October 18, 2024 8:51 AM October 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - A train is derailed at a major intersection in Donaldsonville Friday morning. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the intersection of LA-70 and LA-3089. Officials continued to say there were no injuries, no road blockages, and no hazardous materials to be concerned about.

It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment. Though the crash happened near the campus of Donaldsonville Primary School, officials told WBRZ there was no immediate danger to the school and that campus would resume normal operations for the day.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days