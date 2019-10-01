88°
Latest Weather Blog
Train collides with dump truck
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to an incident involving a train and a dump truck on Choctaw and Dougherty Drive.
No injuries have been reported, but traffic is experiencing major delays at Airline and Choctaw.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese