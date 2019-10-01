88°
Train collides with dump truck

Tuesday, October 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to an incident involving a train and a dump truck on Choctaw and Dougherty Drive.

No injuries have been reported, but traffic is experiencing major delays at Airline and Choctaw. 

