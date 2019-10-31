Train catches fire leaving 70 dead and 30 injured in Pakistan

Photo: CNN

According to CNN , a gas cylinder exploded on a train in Pakistan, leaving 70 people dead and 30 injured.

Local deputy Amir Taimoor says it happened Thursday morning as the train was making its way through Rahim Yar Khan and a fire broke out, spreading through the train.

Authorities say even though gas cylinders are prohibited on trains, passengers were using them to prepare breakfast inside of the train carriage. This was pinpointed as the reason for the explosion. Taimoor added that the passengers on board were headed to a protest in the Pakistani Capital of Islamabad.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have both shared their condolences for the victims' families on social media.